VIDEO PREMIERE: Sarkodie – No Fugazy

Sarkodie drops the music video to “No Fugazy”, the first song off his forthcoming “No Pressure” album.

The video was shot and directed by Capone for the Sarkcess Music boss.

Also referred to as “Drip 101”, “No Fugazy” visuals sees Sarkodie all drip up.

There is a cameo role from music executive KJ Spio and some beautiful models.

Enjoy “No Fugazy” music video by Sarkodie below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

