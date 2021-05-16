Ali Pulls Big Surprise on Date Rush to Grab Curvaceous Shemima – VIDEO
Date Rush season 5, episode 6 has been an intriguing one, as regards, the respective date for the two beautiful ladies.
Ali takes Shemima home, following a breathtaking show on Sunday night.
Despite stating in her video that she prefers short guys, the video vixen decides to go for Ali.
Ali has least been tipped to find a date in Shemima.
Grandpa, another contestant also bows out of the popular matchmaking show after getting a date, finally.
