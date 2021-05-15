Moesha, Bola Ray, Others Grace 1st Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours

A number of important personalities are honouring the maiden edition of the Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours.

Actress Moesha Boduong, Bola Ray, Akumaa Mama Zimbi are some of the persons present at the august event.

The Minister of Trade and Industries Alan Kyeremanteng is also seated for the honours.

The guests are in high spirit for the big night characterised by a round table setup.

READ ALSO: Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours slated for May 15

Moesha Boduong rocks a two-piece jumpsuit and she looks classic in the white and orange colours.

The EIB Network CEO Bola Ray also dons a classic tuxedo, as always.

The Kempinski Hotel in Accra presents a beautiful ambience for and occasion of its magnitude.

A number of Ministers of State in Ghana are being honoured for their outstanding output in their respective fields of endeavour.

Big Events Ghana, organisers of the prestigious, annual Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Awards in Ghana are powering this event.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, iamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.