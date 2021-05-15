LIVE STREAMING: United Showbiz with Nana Ama McBrown

The weekly ‘United Showbiz’ TV program is live on UTV and Nana Ama McBrown is back in the hosting seat.

She hosts highlife musicians Dada KD and Kofi Nti, together with regular panelists Kofi Asamoah and A-Plus.

Enjoy the live streaming of the show below:

READ ALSO: I Go Through a Lot; Sometimes I Feel My daughter isn’t Mine – Nana Ama Mcbrown

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, iamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.