LIVE STREAMING: United Showbiz with Nana Ama McBrown

PlugTimes.com May 15, 2021
United Showbiz live streaming

The weekly ‘United Showbiz’ TV program is live on UTV and Nana Ama McBrown is back in the hosting seat.

She hosts highlife musicians Dada KD and Kofi Nti, together with regular panelists Kofi Asamoah and A-Plus.

Enjoy the live streaming of the show below:

READ ALSO: I Go Through a Lot; Sometimes I Feel My daughter isn’t Mine – Nana Ama Mcbrown

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

