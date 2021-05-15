Love Locked Down: Okyeame Kwame and Wife Launch First Book

Okyeame Kwame and his wife Annica Nsiah-Appau have today launched their maiden book titled “Love Locked Down”.

Kyei Amoako helped with the compilation of the book which is penned under the theme “maintaining a lasting love relationship.”

Renowned playwright Uncle Ebo Whyte wrote the foreword. The book places emphasis on the message of love, relationship, romance and family wellbeing.

Questions about relationship matters posed at the couple is a key motivator to the coming into being of this august publication.

“We decided to write this book during the lockdown; it was planned long ago. It also comes against the backdrop of questions from people about how marriage is, anytime that Okyeame Kwame makes a post about me on social media,” Annica reveals.

She adds that “after answering such persons individually, the need to put every information down in a book was imminent.”

Kuami Eugene, Diana Hopeson, Martha Ankomah, Counselor Lutterodt, and Moesha Boduong, are some of the personalities who graced the book launch in Accra on Saturday, Many 15, 2021.

Visit lovelockeddown.com or call +233550125866 / +23350132684 to place orders.

Okyeame Kwame and Annica tied the knot in 2009; they are blessed with two (2) children — Sir Kwame Bota, and Sante.

The Ghanaian musician and his wife continues to share beautiful marriage goals together.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

