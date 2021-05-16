Ama Serwaa makes Followers Drool with Latest Photos

Ama Serwaa is one of the cu*v@ceous personnel in the Ghana Police Service who continues to flaunt what she has got.

The mother of one shares again, photos of herself wearing a two-piece bodicon dress.

In these photos, Ama Serwaa turns her back for the camera to take a snap of that frozen moment.

READ ALSO: Moesha, Bola Ray, Others Grace 1st Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours

In one, she sits on top of a chair whereas, others she stands on the walkway of a serene setting.

She wears a very infectious smile in these photos, as she always does.

Earlier this year, Ama Serwaa made some interesting revelations about her private life laying to bare her relationship, age, birth and more.

The former student of the Sunyani Senior High School is stationed at the Upper West Regional Police Headquarters in Wa.

Check some of the latest photos of Ama Serwaa that is making her followers drool out:







Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, iamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.