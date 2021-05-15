Xandy Kamel and Husband Renew Marriage Vows to Mark 1 Year Anniversary – VIDEO

Kaninja Xandy kamel marriage anniversary vows renewal

Mr and Mrs Mensah (Kaninja and Xandy Kamel) have renewed their marriage vows, barely a year after they were joined in holy matrimony.

The two who works with Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN), did so as part of their  one (1) year anniversary celebration.

The august event was held on Friday, May 14, 2021 at a private location in East Legon, Accra.

The 1 year anniversary celebration was graced by families of the two, close friends, management members and employees of ABN including CEO Teflon, and Stacy Amoateng.

The likes of actress Christiana Awuni, ex-Ghanaian internationals Awudu Razak, Prince Tagoe and Charles Taylor also honoured the event.

The couple Mr and Mrs Mensah looked all joyful as they welcomed their guests with warmth, enough to eat and drink on top on soothing music, PlugTimes.com Yaw Plug observed.

Kaninja and Xandy Kamel tied the knot at a beautiful ceremony on Thursday, May 14, 2021.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

