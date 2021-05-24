Black Sherif deserves Same Push Kuami Eugene Gets from DJs — Hammer

Ghanaian music producer Hammer of Da Last Two charges gatekeepers of Ghana’s entertainment industry prioritize Black Sherif as it has been done for Kuami Eugene.

The revered Ghanaian sound engineer makes this statement while eulogizing the “First Sermon Freestyle” crooner for his unique music style.

Black Sherif‘s sounds are a mix of highlife with a touch of hip-hop, a style which is quite strenuous to thread.

Hammer describes this as priceless, while entreating DJs to regularly feature Black Sherif in their playlist.

The business executive makes this known in a statement across his social media platforms and these words:

What’s really going on… where are the gate keepers who’re steering this industry. Who actually determines what shld be popular and what shld be shelved? I can’t believe @blacksherif_ isn’t in the frontlines. The most unique artist in recent times combining hi life and hip hop in unfathomable ways and he’s being kept in the background.

I miss the days when @bolarayofficial and some great DJs were in charge of what the public got to hear. You always knew deserving artist will definitely get their break.

This guy needs to enjoy the same prioritization as the talented kuami Eugene gets from DJs . We have a pure breed in our midst, the first of his kind. Trust me They don’t make em like this anymore. A hilife artist with a hip hop mindset. Priceless.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

