Shemima shocks Ali after Revealing She’s Born-one During Interview — VIDEO

PlugTimes.com May 20, 2021
Shemima and Ali of Date Rush fame

Ali of Date Rush fame receives a shock of his life following Shemima’s revelation that she has a child.

The c.urvy Ghanaian lady makes this known barely three (3) days after airing of their episode.

Shemima‘s makes this disclosure in an interview with blogger Zionfelix.

The 26-year-old Ghanaian model gave birth early in her life, however, she never mentioned that during her time on the Date Rush show hosted by Giovani Caleb.

To Shemima, her date Ali had to ask whether she has given birth or not.

Ali will have none of these surprising information, however, he is ready to move on with Shemima.

Watch their encounter below:

CHILD ALREADY! Shemima of Date Rush tells Ali she has a baby (son)

