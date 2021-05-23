LIVE STREAMING: Date Rush Season 5, Episode 7

PlugTimes.com May 23, 2021
date rush live streaming watch

You are watching Date Rush season 5 episode 7 of the popular matchmaking show on TV3.

Tonight, regular host Giovani Caleb steers the affairs of the show between the ladies and gentlemen.

Watch the show below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

