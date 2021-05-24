Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In are Reportedly Dating

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In are reportedly in a romantic relationship.

It is reported that the singer cum actor Lee Seung Gi and actress Lee Da In have been dating for at least one (1) year now.

The two (2) love birds started it all as friends and they are very much into each other.

Insiders report that Lee Seung Gi (35) has been visiting Lee Da In (30) whenever he didn’t have to be on set for the filming of “Mouse’.

Congratulations to the newest couple on this journey.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

