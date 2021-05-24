Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In are Reportedly Dating

PlugTimes.com May 24, 2021
Lee Seung Gi dating Lee Da In relationship

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In are reportedly in a romantic relationship.

It is reported that the singer cum actor Lee Seung Gi and actress Lee Da In have been dating for at least one (1) year now.

The two (2) love birds started it all as friends and they are very much into each other.

Insiders report that Lee Seung Gi (35) has been visiting Lee Da In (30) whenever he didn’t have to be on set for the filming of “Mouse’.

Congratulations to the newest couple on this journey.

Lee Seung Gi dating Lee Da In relationship

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.comiamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Darkovibes Understanding Love song mp3 download

SONG DOWNLOAD: Darkovibes – Understanding Love ft. Runtown (prod by Killbeatz & Highlander)

May 24, 2021
Black Sherif Hammer Last Two

Black Sherif deserves Same Push Kuami Eugene Gets from DJs — Hammer

May 24, 2021
date rush live streaming watch

LIVE STREAMING: Date Rush Season 5, Episode 7

May 23, 2021
Princess Shyngle

These 2021 Photos of Princess Shyngle has Got Everyone Talking

May 21, 2021
Back to top button
Close