Close Friend of Lil Loaded Claims Rapper Took His Life Over a Girl

Cyraq, a close friend of late US rapper Lil Loaded has stated the Dallas rapper committed sui__cide.

According to him, Lil Loaded took his own life after finding our that his girlfriend cheated on him.

Cyraq notes 20-year-old Lil Loaded made this known to him last month (April) during a studio session.

His Instagram story reads: “My nihh k!lled himself cause his B*** I hate this h0e so much rn / Im so f’d up bro that nihh told me inna studio last month somebody f*** his girl he a kill em / This nihh ended this shi behind his girl he ment that shi brudda i love u bih”

An Instagram story post shared by Lil Loaded, a night before his death also reveals he was going through what could be an emotional stress.

Part of his post reads which looks addressed to God reads “I know you love all of your children and I’m ready for my heart and soul to Join you”

Read Lil Loaded full Instagram story post below:

Dear most high, Please forgive me for my shortcomings and all of the times I’ve fell short of making you proud and bein appreciative of the blessings that have been put in my life sometimes the lines are blurred between being solid and being heartless I want to thank you for how far I’ve come and the people you’ve put in my life to keep me grounded and humble through everything and I love every single one of those people that are genuinely for me I ask for entrance into your kingdom thru all of my mistakes I know you love all of your children and I’m ready for my heart and soul to Join you

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

