Strongman Releases New Single Dubbed ‘Fix It’

Strongman voices out on the on-going crisis in Ghana on new single titled ‘Fix It’; produced by TubhaniMuzik.

In the midst of trending issues in Ghana, Award winning rapper Strongman voices out his mind on the new song.

‘Fit It’ talks about how the government has to sit up and solve the pertaining issues in the country with which He was voted. Strongman goes on to talk about how citizens also have a part to play in making the country the safe haven they envision it to be

Watch the viral video for Fix It below

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, iamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.