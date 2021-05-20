Kadda Sheekoff: I’m Not Going to be Your Movie Star

Movie night when Kadda Sheekoff was a kid probably sounds a little different to the ones we’ve all held with our families in lockdown.

The 28-year-old Haitian Socialite and Entrepreneur has claimed he went on several dates with Ghanaians back in 2011.

When the Netflix movie “Sin City” was planning to come out Kadda Sheekoff supposed to be on it but his green card was expired so he couldn’t travel.

Kadda Sheekoff is from Haiti but he claimed he watched more African movies than African people.

“I love Ghanaians movies; a lot of Haitian in my country know Van Vicker. You can mention other African actors to Haitian people they might not know some of them but this guy Van Vicker is one of the best and most famous African actor in Haiti. He’s known as the King of Nollywood and the King of Romance, and for good reason,” said Kadda Sheekoff.

“The thing I personally love about him is how he can act with his eyes, without saying a word at all. It’s amazing. He’s a Hero to the African films in real life too so it’s not hard to like him,” he added.

Kadda Sheekoff has set a great example to young kids in Haiti, he’s helping young Actors and Actresses to archive their dreams by helping them Economically.

He quoted “I love watching movies specifically those Haitian mini-series on YouTube, I’m just going to help as many actors I can because I love seeing my people succeed, so I’m here to push my Haitian people. I’m not going to be your movie star.”

