Abena Korkor Steps Up ‘If You Have It; Flaunt It’ Game — SEE PHOTOS

Nana Abena Korkor Addo has long been relieved off her post as a co-host of The Ladies Circle on TV3.

This is because of the semi-raunchy photos of herself she continuously shares.

Latest photos shared by the Psychosocial Africa founder depicts she is not backing down from one of the activities she loves engaging in — flooding her timeline with those alluring photos.

In the latest photos of Nana Abena Korkor Addo, sighted PlugTimes.com, she is seen chillaxing along a river.

Abena Korkor rocks one-piece colourful bikini while her beads draws around her waist.

The outspoken young woman who is fearless about her figure and flaunts it when she wants relives the moment in these photos.

She flaunts quite a gross area of her skin for the hungry retina to signal the brain.

Check the photos of Nana Abena Korkor Addo out:





