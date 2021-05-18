You Need to See These Peppy Photos of Ali’s Curvy Girl Shemima of Date Rush
Shemima on Date Rush surprised viewers after choosing Ali as her date on the popular matchmaking show on TV3.
The lady boasts of a beautiful photo gallery where she flaunts her figure.
Shemima is a commercial model and she lifts her game, after appearing on the season 5, episode 6 of Date Rush.
The video vixen continues to gain popularity as her fanbase grows day in, day out.
Check out the photos of Shemima:
