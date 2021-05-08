Man City 1 vs 2 Chelsea – GOALS + HIGHLIGHTS

Manchester City’s hopes of being crowned Premier League champions were frustrated as Pep Guardiola’s side lost out 2-1 at home by Chelsea.

Knowing victory at the Etihad would see us regain the title, we gained a 44th minute lead thanks to Raheem Sterling’s close-range strike.

Sergio Aguero then saw a 45th minute penalty saved – and Chelsea hit back after the break as Hakim Ziyech levelled affairs on the hour.

Marcos Alonso gave Chelsea the winner after beating Ederson in injury time.

