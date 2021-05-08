Man City 1 vs 2 Chelsea – GOALS + HIGHLIGHTS

Manchester City’s hopes of being crowned Premier League champions were frustrated as Pep Guardiola’s side lost out 2-1 at home by Chelsea.

Knowing victory at the Etihad would see us regain the title, we gained a 44th minute lead thanks to Raheem Sterling’s close-range strike.

Sergio Aguero then saw a 45th minute penalty saved – and Chelsea hit back after the break as Hakim Ziyech levelled affairs on the hour.

Marcos Alonso gave Chelsea the winner after beating Ederson in injury time.

Enjoy the highlights below:



