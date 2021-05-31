MUSIC VIDEO: Lil Baby, Lil Durk – Voice of the Heroes (Official)

Lil Baby and Lil Durk drops the official music video to ‘Voice of the Heroes’, a song to the same title.

The visual is set in the hood and chronicles a typical hood life.

Check and enjoy ‘Voice of the Heroes’ music video by Lil Baby and Lil Durk below:

