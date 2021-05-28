MUSIC: Wendy Shay – Kiss Me On The Phone ft. Bisa Kdei (prod by MOG)

Download Wendy Shay ‘Kiss Me On The Phone’ Song

Wendy Shay drops “Kiss Me On The Phone”, a song which is off her “Shayning Star” album.

The song features Bisa Kdei and produced by MOG Beatz for the Rufftown Records act.

Stream / download “Kiss Me On The Phone” by Wendy Shay below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

