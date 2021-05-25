Sista Afia shoots Visuals for Upcoming Song with Sarkodie and Kweku Flick

Sista Afia is preparing to release her latest song which features Sarkodie and Kweku Flick.

Last month, Sista Afia shared a video of her visit to Sarkodie where the two listened to the song together.

The song which also features Kweku Flick promises to be one of the finest from the Slay Nation boss.

Check photo from the set below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

