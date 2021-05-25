Sista Afia shoots Visuals for Upcoming Song with Sarkodie and Kweku Flick

PlugTimes.com May 25, 2021
Abeiku Santana Motion Furniture ambassador deal

Sista Afia is preparing to release her latest song which features Sarkodie and Kweku Flick.

Last month, Sista Afia shared a video of her visit to Sarkodie where the two listened to the song together.

The song which also features Kweku Flick promises to be one of the finest from the Slay Nation boss.

Check photo from the set below:

Sista Afia set Sarkodie Kweku Flick

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.comiamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Lethabo Molotsi

SA influencer Lethabo Molotsi setting the Pace for Style Trends

May 25, 2021
Stonebwoy Performance Anloga Junction Album 1 Year Anniversary full

WATCH: Stonebwoy’s Unsual performance at ‘Anloga Junction’ Album Virtual Concert – VIDEO

May 24, 2021
Darkovibes Understanding Love song mp3 download

SONG DOWNLOAD: Darkovibes – Understanding Love ft. Runtown (prod by Killbeatz & Highlander)

May 24, 2021
Black Sherif Hammer Last Two

Black Sherif deserves Same Push Kuami Eugene Gets from DJs — Hammer

May 24, 2021
Back to top button
Close