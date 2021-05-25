SA influencer Lethabo Molotsi setting the Pace for Style Trends

Lethabo Molotsi

South African influencer Lethabo Molotsi continues to set the pace as regards the latest fashion and style trends.

The style influencer is one of the few across the continent who shape that aspect of art.

Today, PlugTimes.com brings to its cherished readers some of the photos of the curvy South African influencer Lethabo Molotsi.

The 24 year old South African enjoys traveling and she has gone on vacations in the Maldives, UAE (precisely Dubai), and more.

Check her photos out:

