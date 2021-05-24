WATCH: Stonebwoy’s Unsual performance at ‘Anloga Junction’ Album Virtual Concert – VIDEO

Stonebwoy mans up a superb show with the ‘Anloga Junction’ album virtual concert marking the one (1) year anniversary.

Hits after hits, the BHIM Nation president entertains his lively audience, thanks to a live band performance with his BHIM Band.

The stage is also graced by the likes of Kojo Antwi, D-Black, Yaa Pono, Quamina MP, Dope Nation, Efya, and Sefa.

Stonebwoy brings his unique style on stage again, at the concert held at the BayView located inside Atomic Junction in Accra, Ghana.

Watch snippet from the ‘Anloga Junction’ album virtual concert below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, iamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.