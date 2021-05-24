WATCH: Stonebwoy’s Unsual performance at ‘Anloga Junction’ Album Virtual Concert – VIDEO

PlugTimes.com May 24, 2021
Stonebwoy Performance Anloga Junction Album 1 Year Anniversary full

Stonebwoy mans up a superb show with the ‘Anloga Junction’ album virtual concert marking the one (1) year anniversary.

Hits after hits, the BHIM Nation president entertains his lively audience, thanks to a live band performance with his BHIM Band.

The stage is also graced by the likes of Kojo Antwi, D-Black, Yaa Pono, Quamina MP, Dope Nation, Efya, and Sefa.

Stonebwoy brings his unique style on stage again, at the concert held at the BayView located inside Atomic Junction in Accra, Ghana.

Watch snippet from the ‘Anloga Junction’ album virtual concert below:

Stonebwoy Performance Anloga Junction Album 1 Year Anniversary full

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.comiamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Lethabo Molotsi

SA influencer Lethabo Molotsi setting the Pace for Style Trends

May 25, 2021
Abeiku Santana Motion Furniture ambassador deal

Sista Afia shoots Visuals for Upcoming Song with Sarkodie and Kweku Flick

May 25, 2021
Darkovibes Understanding Love song mp3 download

SONG DOWNLOAD: Darkovibes – Understanding Love ft. Runtown (prod by Killbeatz & Highlander)

May 24, 2021
Black Sherif Hammer Last Two

Black Sherif deserves Same Push Kuami Eugene Gets from DJs — Hammer

May 24, 2021
Back to top button
Close