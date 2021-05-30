Sulley Muntari’s Mum Hajia Kande is Dead

Hajia Kande, the mother of ex-Ghanaian international footballer Sulley Muntari has died.

The loss of former AC Milan player’s mum occurred on Sunday, May 31, 2021.

Her death comes after battling with an illness, reports say.

Messages of condolence continues to pour in to Sulley Muntari and the whole family.

May her soul rest in peace.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

