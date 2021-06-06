6 Times Shugatiti has generated Buzz with her Unique Sense of Style in 2021

PlugTimes.com June 10, 2021

Ghanaian influencer Shugatiti continues to provoke talks about style in Ghana’s fashion industry.

The photomodel rocks her frillies so well and she leads the pack in any shape or form.

Shugatiti, noted for her admirable melanin skin has donned it for several fashion brands or stores in the country.

PlugTimes.com digs into the actress’ gallery and brings to its cherished readers, the six (6) photos that has generated some buzz about her in 2021.

Check the photos out:

Shugatiti skin body




Source: PlugTimes.com

