Beautiful Girl Weeps Uncontrollably after Boy She Calls “World’s Best” Dumps Her – VIDEO

PlugTimes.com June 23, 2021
end in tears lady cries boyfriend

A Ghanaian girl identified as Nana Ama has been sighted in a video crying out of control.

The young girl is reportedly dumped by her boyfriend, whom she affectionately calls “World’s Best”.

In the footage sighted by your authoritative news source PlugTimes.com, Nana Ama is seen on her bed, while she weeps.

The video is reportedly to have been recorded by a close friend and later shared on social media.

At a point, she dials the number of her boyfriend but doesn’t go through.

Watch the video below:

end in tears lady cries boyfriend

plugtimes tv youtube channel subscribers

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.comiamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Shugatiti ghanaian model influencer

I’m the Girl You’ve Always Wanted – Shugatiti teases with New Photo

June 23, 2021
download Omar Sterling Paedae Makola Dreams song Same Earth Different worlds album

DOWNLOAD: Omar Sterling – Same Earth Different Worlds (FULL ALBUM)

June 22, 2021
download Omar Sterling Paedae Makola Dreams song Same Earth Different worlds album

DOWNLOAD: Omar Sterling (Paedae) – Makola Dreams (prod by DJ Afrolektra)

June 22, 2021

Meet Nigerian Model Skylar Banks: An Embodiment of Modern Day Style Icon

June 21, 2021
Back to top button
Close