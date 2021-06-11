DOWNLOAD: Jay Bahd – Y3 Y3 Dom ft. Skyface SDW, Reggie, Kwaku DMC, City Boy, Kawabanga & O’Kenneth

Jay Bahd drops ‘Y3 Y3 Dom’, a new drill song (asakaa music) for the Kumerica movement.

The Life Living Records act features Skyface SDW, Reggie, Kwaku DMC, City Boy, Kawabanga and O’Kenneth on this latest piece.

Stream / download ‘Y3 Y3 Dom’ by Jay Bahd below:



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, iamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.