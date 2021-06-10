DOWNLOAD: Shatta Wale – Can You (prod by Da Maker)

Shatta Wale drops ‘Can You’, a new song ahead of the release of his forthcoming ‘GOG’ album.

The song was produced by him [under sound engineering name Da Maker].

Stream / download ‘Can You’ by Shatta Wale below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

