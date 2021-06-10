DOWNLOAD: Shatta Wale – Can You (prod by Da Maker)

PlugTimes.com June 10, 2021
Shatta Wale Can You song mp3 download

Shatta Wale drops ‘Can You’, a new song ahead of the release of his forthcoming ‘GOG’ album.

The song was produced  by him [under sound engineering name Da Maker].

Stream / download ‘Can You’ by Shatta Wale below:

DOWNLOAD: Wendy Shay – The Game ft. Praiz (prod by Samsney)

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

