Ghana Set to Launch Ghanaija Music Awards in July 2021

PlugTimes.com June 17, 2021
Ghanaija Music Awards

Ghana will host the launch of the biggest music awards festival about to hit the continent, GHANA NAIJA MUSIC AWARDS in July, 2021.

The GHANAIJA MUSIC AWARDS will bring together Artistes of the two West African countries [Ghana and Nigeria] to be awarded for their hardwork and creativity.

The launch in Accra is also expected to unveil the Country Representatives of the scheme and also the Awards Categories.

READ ALSO: I Never Duped My Baby Mama – Akwaboah

The main event is expected to be held by the end of the year 2021 in Nigeria. Plans are far advance to also host GHANAIJA MUSIC AWARDS in the UK and USA.

The awards event is established to reward and celebrate musical works, talents and creativity in Ghana and Nigeria while promoting the African cultural heritage.

Public votes determine which artists get awarded, alongside a jury of experienced African culture, media and music industry experts/professionals.

Organizers will share more details about the GHANAIJA MUSIC AWARDS to general public soon.

Ghanaija Music Awards

plugtimes tv youtube channel subscribers

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.comiamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

agya manu actor dead death die lose

Actor Agya Manu has Died

June 16, 2021
Akwaboah

I Never Duped My Baby Mama – Akwaboah

June 15, 2021
Nana Abena Korkor Addo Date Rush

VIDEO: Moments Abena Korkor storms Date Rush | Meets Giovani Caleb and Grabs Kofi as Date

June 14, 2021
Nana Abena Korkor Addo Date Rush

Abena Korkor’s Date Rush Appearance Leaves More for People to Talk About – SEE PHOTOS

June 14, 2021
Back to top button
Close