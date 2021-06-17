Ghana Set to Launch Ghanaija Music Awards in July 2021

Ghana will host the launch of the biggest music awards festival about to hit the continent, GHANA NAIJA MUSIC AWARDS in July, 2021.

The GHANAIJA MUSIC AWARDS will bring together Artistes of the two West African countries [Ghana and Nigeria] to be awarded for their hardwork and creativity.

The launch in Accra is also expected to unveil the Country Representatives of the scheme and also the Awards Categories.

The main event is expected to be held by the end of the year 2021 in Nigeria. Plans are far advance to also host GHANAIJA MUSIC AWARDS in the UK and USA.

The awards event is established to reward and celebrate musical works, talents and creativity in Ghana and Nigeria while promoting the African cultural heritage.

Public votes determine which artists get awarded, alongside a jury of experienced African culture, media and music industry experts/professionals.

Organizers will share more details about the GHANAIJA MUSIC AWARDS to general public soon.

