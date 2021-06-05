Joy FM’s Kojo Yankson was Chopping Nana Aba, Lydia Forson and Myself at Same Time – Abena Korkor drops Bombshell

Nana Abena Korkor Addo reveals Joy FM’s Kojo Yankson was sleeping with Nana Aba Anamoah and Lydia Forson, at the same time she was doing same with her.

The founder of Psychosocial Africa makes this revelation during a live session on her Instagram page, on Friday.

Abena Korkor claims that although she was much into Kojo Yankson at the time, the latter was indifferent.

She adds that, with regards to Nana Aba Anamoah, the radio host probably slept with her just to feel like she is dating someone respectable.

”I slept with Kojo Yankson and it was fun and I wanted more but for him, I was just a big bum. He was dating Nana Aba Anamoah and Lydia Forson at the same time and I know he didn’t want to marry either of them. He probably slept with Nana Aba to make him feel like he was dating respectable people.”

In her recent outburst, Nana Abena Korkor talks about the likes of Lexis Bill and Giovani Caleb in line with her list of personalities she had a thing with.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

