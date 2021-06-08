‘Kobi Rana attempted to Lick My Manhood’ – Rap Fada accuses Entertainer

Speculations that talented filmmaker, choreographer and actor Kobi Rana is a homosexual have deeply be reinforced by a budding rapper, Rap Fada who dropped the bombshell in a new interview.

Per a report by MyNewsGh, Rap Fada recounted how Kobi Rana attempted to lick his manhood when they were alone in a room. The young man said Kobi is possessed by the spirit of homosexuality and any guy who gets overly close to him does so at his own peril, as it were.

“Stay away from KOBI RANA, he is possessed and a certified GAY. His failed attempt to lick my manhood when we were both in a room has ruined our relationship,” the website quoted him to have said.

Rap Fada further sad those who are close to Kobi know he’s a fully blossomed homosexual and has extended his ‘unnatural’ love advances at other guys too.

“Many have suffered this with him and they can’t be bold to come out, he is evil,” he said.

In other news published by www.Ghgossip.com, it came to light that trouble seems to be brewing in the camp of songstress Mzbel as she just indirectly confirmed that she and her bestie Nana Tornado are at loggerheads.

The duo inevitably became friends after they pitched camp to fight a common foe, Afia Schwarzenegger but it seems their own centre cannot hold.

Well, we don’t know what culminated in their friendship going sour but the new post Mzbel shared on Facebook shows she really wants Nana Tornado to be by her side at all cost, regardless of everything.

Mzbel wrote; “My brother @kingnanatonardo1 I’m sorry, please forgive your careless big sister, if u leave me who will be my Supi? Who will i gossip in Ga with, who will ROAR for me when they’re coming after me?

Source: Ghgossip.com