Koko Femme means Style – SEE PHOTOS

PlugTimes.com June 1, 2021
Koko Femme

Koko Femme is one of the few Ghanaian style influencers who continues to set the pace in the art.

Real name Sika Arthur her sense of fashion and style leaves indelible mark, wherever she sets feet.

Koko Femme enjoys travelling and like many of her confreres, she enjoys nature.

READ ALSO: SA influencer Lethabo Molotsi setting the Pace for Style Trends

She runs clothing brand Arthur’s Couture and has styled a number of top celebrities including comedian Michael Blackson.

Today, PlugTimes.com shares some light on the stylist’s gallery.

Check her out:










Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.comiamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Lil Loaded dead friend cyraq

Close Friend of Lil Loaded Claims Rapper Took His Life Over a Girl

May 31, 2021
Lil Durk Lil Baby Voice of the Heroes music video song album

MUSIC VIDEO: Lil Baby, Lil Durk – Voice of the Heroes (Official)

May 31, 2021
Shatta Wale road construction

Shatta Wale allegedly Disrupts Road Construction in His Neighbourhood – VIDEO

May 31, 2021

WATCH LIVE: Kumasi Academy vs St. Hubert vs Agona SDA SHS (NSMQ 2021 Ashanti)

May 29, 2021
Back to top button
Close