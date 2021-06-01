Koko Femme means Style – SEE PHOTOS

Koko Femme is one of the few Ghanaian style influencers who continues to set the pace in the art.

Real name Sika Arthur her sense of fashion and style leaves indelible mark, wherever she sets feet.

Koko Femme enjoys travelling and like many of her confreres, she enjoys nature.

She runs clothing brand Arthur’s Couture and has styled a number of top celebrities including comedian Michael Blackson.

Today, PlugTimes.com shares some light on the stylist’s gallery.

Check her out:





















Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

