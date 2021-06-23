LIVE: Asante Kotoko vs Karela United (GPL 2020/21)

PlugTimes.com June 23, 2021
Asante Kotoko

You are listening to the live match commentary between Asante Kotoko and Karela United.

This game is coming your way live from the Len Clay Sports Stadium in Obuasi.

Enjoy the live match below:

plugtimes tv youtube channel subscribers

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.comiamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Euro 2020 england croatia goals highlights

EURO 2020: England vs Croatia (1-0) – GOALS + HIGHLIGHTS

June 13, 2021
Euro 2020 Opening Ceremony 1

WATCH LIVE: Euro 2020 Opening Ceremony

June 11, 2021
Japan u23 u24 6 0 Ghana u23 goals highlights

Japan U23 (U24) 6 vs 0 Ghana U23 [GOALS + HIGHLIGHTS]

June 5, 2021
Sergio Aguero sign barcelona

Sergio Aguero completes Move to Barcelona

May 31, 2021
Back to top button
Close