LIVE STREAMING: Shatta Wale Speaks to Nation (State of the Industry Address)

You are watching the live broadcast of Shatta Wale’s “State of the Industry Address” in his first-ever official speech to the nation this year.

Tonight, the Shatta Movement president is expected to give a word a his forthcoming album, his holidays in the USA, appointment of Creative Arts Minister, kidney problem allegations, and more.

Enjoy the live streaming below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

