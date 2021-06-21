Meet Nigerian Artist Manager, Producer and DJ, uniting Africans in UK with Music

DJ Meks has captured the hearts of many with his style and technique on the decks.

His skills embody his name; headlining in clubs and events such as Tasty African Restaurant Groovy Nights, One Africa Festival- UK, Smade Events- UK, Love Box Carnival, Afrobeat Music Award, Germany, African Music Festival Europe Edition, Afro Nation Events, among others.

His love for music started at an early age and has matured like fine wine as a young age.

Meks pushes numerous Genres & Styles such as Afro pop, Dancehall, Old School Hip Hop, R&B, Soul, Hip-life, etc.

” Africa is always our home. We are proud to contribute to the culture of our continent by promoting African Music here in Europe and other parts of the world. I love this work, I have passions for deejaying, Meks said in an interview.

Brief Background of Meks

He was born in 1983 at Eti-Osa Local Government Area in Lagos State but originally from Abia State, Eastern Nigeria.

While studying at Pefti Film Institute, he developed an interest in “DJing” and started learning from a famous DJ at Power Vibration Studios in Lagos State. As soon as he mastered mixing, he got certified and started gigging heavily at parties all around Lagos.

In 2008, he saw his potential and decided to educate himself in Music Technology by traveling to (London), United Kingdom. He studied music at the famous University of East London (UEL). He started playing in the finest parties around London.

