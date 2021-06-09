Netizens go Haywire as Vodafone Ghana introduces ‘Ready Loan’

Vodafone Ghana Ready Loan

Vodafone Ghana has introduced ‘Ready Loan’, a mobile loan facility on its Vodafone Cash system.

This new product from the telecommunication giant has sent some form of relief to some of netizens on social media microblog Twitter.

As a result, these persons, believed to be customers of Vodafone Ghana have shared welcoming messages across.

Some of the tweets are however amusing, as some users also draw comparison with its competitor.

How to Access Vodafone Ghana ‘Ready Loan’

  1. Dial *110#
  2. Select Option 5 (Financial Services)
  3. Select Option 3 (Loans)
  4. Select Option 1 (Ready Loan)
  5. Select Option 2 (Ready Loan Request)
  6. Select Option 1 (Opt-In)
  7. Enter PIN to agree and proceed

The Vodafone Ghana Ready Loan is underwritten by CBG.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

