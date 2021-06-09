Netizens go Haywire as Vodafone Ghana introduces ‘Ready Loan’

Vodafone Ghana has introduced ‘Ready Loan’, a mobile loan facility on its Vodafone Cash system.

This new product from the telecommunication giant has sent some form of relief to some of netizens on social media microblog Twitter.

As a result, these persons, believed to be customers of Vodafone Ghana have shared welcoming messages across.

Some of the tweets are however amusing, as some users also draw comparison with its competitor.

Vodafone has introduced Ready Loan so MTN is forgiving all those who owe qwickloan?? “As we forgive those who trespass against us”🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — CAPE COAST MASON MOUNT 🇬🇭🇳🇬 (@samueleugene19) June 9, 2021

The time Vodafone introduce the loan thing bi good paa. Euro 2020 we go claim take cot bet 😂😂😂 — Listowel😎🌍 (@korsogyiimi) June 9, 2021

Please the Vodafone loan how do you do it🤣 — M🐔I🧚🏽‍♀️M🐔I (@Mimikonadu1) June 9, 2021

Vodafone has started the game soo nice for me — King 👑 Tancoture (@Arnoldabbeyqua3) June 9, 2021

As Vodafone Cash has started giving out Loans.. you know what to do🤝 If you are owing Yellow Peter, the time to rob Paul to pay back Peter is now👍🏽 — Benjamin Kesse (@Nana_kesse1) June 9, 2021

How to Access Vodafone Ghana ‘Ready Loan’

Dial *110# Select Option 5 (Financial Services) Select Option 3 (Loans) Select Option 1 (Ready Loan) Select Option 2 (Ready Loan Request) Select Option 1 (Opt-In) Enter PIN to agree and proceed

The Vodafone Ghana Ready Loan is underwritten by CBG.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, iamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.