Pope Skinny’s alleged Baby Mama Anita Baker Calls Him Out

An alleged baby mama of Pope Skinny, identified as Anita Baker has asked him to take care of their daughter.

According to her, the rapper has refused to cater for their daughter whose name she gives as Kayla.

Anita reveals she has been silent for quite a long time, since the Asuoden Music boss’ neglect.

She rhetorically asks whether Pope Skinny wants their daughter’s maternal grandparent to take charge of that responsibility.

Anita Baker makes this known in a post shared on Facebook.

She writes:

“Pope Skinny I have tolerated you for far too long i’m so sick and tired of your irresponsible attitude towards our daughter.You blocked me coz you think that will stop me from passing my message to you, well you failed. I have had enough of you frustrating my life and have been silent for along time. now I will do what I should have done along time ago coz you’ve proven to me that you will never change and act responsibly if it not about the law dragging u to take responsibility of ur own daughter Kayla you won’t do it. well I will show you the extent I can also go wen its about my child. Since u want the world to know about what is going on between us dont worry I will do just that. You threatened me before to take the matter to radio stations but now no, thanks to social media I no longer have to go there before my voice is heard, I will personally do it myself coz u have pushed me to this point and I’ve had enough of your insults. I have never done a live video but now I’m gone go live soon and tell the world how wicked you’ve been to me and the child. I have been calm thinking you will change and be good to us upon all the shame and humiliation you brought to me and my family I have been silence all this while…. no wait u still want my mum and dad to still be paying for ur own child’s school fees, buy her toiletries, take care of her medical bills and everything you are fully responsible for? you lie bad. I will come out and tell the world what the hell is going on and there will be nothing to hide anymore. You think you the only crazy person on the street you don’t know how far I can go jux wait and watch I will soon go live on facebook and I know u will get it anyways…”

