Sister Deborah goes ‘Crazy’ on the Pink App Again – VIDEO

Sister Deborah takes her social media fad to another level with the latest video she has shared.

The Ghanaian entertainer dons an all-yellow two-piece bik!ni with a net-themed dress to cover.

The singer is seen dancing in the video; check her out:

Sister Deborah goes ‘crazy’ on the pink app pic.twitter.com/dVKhckBR17 — Yaw Plug (@YawPlug_GH) June 7, 2021

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

