This Latest Exposé by Abena Korkor on ‘Nkonkonsa’ May Wreck His Young Family

Nana Abena Korkor Addo has dropped another bombshell, as regards, her intimate escapade with popular Ghanaian blogger Nkonkonsa.

This comes after a direct message of apology and encouragement she sent to the husband of actress Victoria Lebene Mekpah was read on live radio by Kwesi Aboagye.

According to Abena Korkor, she least expected the message that was sent to Eugene Osarfo Nkansah inbox to be read on air.

This, as a result, ignited her spirit to reveal more rot by the blogger.

This is a supposed WhatsApp chat between the two (2). There is a chat about doing more than just “licking and posting”.

The CEO of Psychosocial Africa makes this known in a latest video she has shared on her YouTube channel.



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

