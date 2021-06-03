VIDEO PREMIERE: Sarkodie – Coachella ft. Kwesi Arthur

Sarkodie drops the official music video to ‘Coachella’, a song which is off his forthcoming ‘No Pressure’ album.

The song which features Kwesi Arthur is directed by Prince Dovlo and has its visuals set along the shores.

Watch and enjoy ‘Coachella‘ music video by Sarkodie below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

