VIDEO PREMIERE: Sarkodie – Coachella ft. Kwesi Arthur

PlugTimes.com June 3, 2021
Sarkodie Coachella music video kwesi arthur
Watch Sarkodie 'Coachella' music video ft Kwesi Arthur

Sarkodie drops the official music video to ‘Coachella’, a song which is off his forthcoming ‘No Pressure’ album.

The song which features Kwesi Arthur is directed by Prince Dovlo and has its visuals set along the shores.

Watch and enjoy ‘Coachella‘ music video by Sarkodie below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

