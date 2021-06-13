VIDEO: Shatta Wale clashes with Arnold on UTV’s United Showbiz

Shatta Wale’s appearance on UTV’s ‘United Showbiz’ together with Arnold Asamoah Baidoo was a heated one on Saturday night.

The Shatta Movement president was on the show to address issues surrounding his altercation with the road contractor, Industry Address, and Arnold’s reaction.

Arnold reaffirmed that Shatta Wale is inconsistent and confuse, however, it did not go down well with the ‘Can You’ crooner.

This, among other comments from Arnold got him react angrily during the live show.

Below is what ensued:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

