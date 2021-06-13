VIDEO: Shatta Wale clashes with Arnold on UTV’s United Showbiz

PlugTimes.com June 13, 2021
Shatta Wale clashes Arnold United Showbiz

Shatta Wale’s appearance on UTV’s ‘United Showbiz’ together with Arnold Asamoah Baidoo was a heated one on Saturday night.

The Shatta Movement president was on the show to address issues surrounding his altercation with the road contractor, Industry Address, and Arnold’s reaction.

Arnold reaffirmed that Shatta Wale is inconsistent and confuse, however, it did not go down well with the ‘Can You’ crooner.

READ ALSO: Meet US Influencer Jenise, Efia Odo’s Lookalike Who’s Hooked on Her Signature Style

This, among other comments from Arnold got him react angrily during the live show.

Below is what ensued:

Shatta Wale clashes Arnold United Showbiz

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.comiamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Shatta Wale on United Showbiz

LIVE STREAMING: Shatta Wale on United Showbiz

June 12, 2021
Christabel Ekeh

Fans Tell Christabel Ekeh to Stop Adding ‘Thank You Jesus’ to These Photos She Share

June 12, 2021
Mayorkun cross sign Davido poison prophesy prophecy

Mayorkun makes the Cross Sign before Accepting Drink in the Club amidst Davido’s Poison Prophecy – VIDEO

June 12, 2021
Nkonkonsa apology apologize Victoria Lebene

Nkonkonsa Apologizes and Celebrates Wife Victoria Lebene to Mark 2nd Wedding Anniversary amidst Abena Korkor’s ‘Licking’ Allegations

June 11, 2021
Back to top button
Close