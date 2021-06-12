Mayorkun makes the Cross Sign before Accepting Drink in the Club amidst Davido’s Poison Prophecy – VIDEO

Mayorkun makes the cross sign inside a night club amidst Davido's poison prophecy

Mayorkun has resorted to making the sign of the cross days after a prophesy about a close associate poisoning Davido came up.

In the video sighted by PlugTimes.com, the Nigerian singer and songwriter accepts the drink in the club, makes the sign, before gulping it.

Davido has personally reacted to this prophecy by the pastor stating that “God will expose and deal with any wickedness around me near or far AMEN .. I’m blessed.”

This seem to have sent some scare among the 30BG crew and they are not taking anything for granted.

Real name Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, Mayorkun is the latest to get devout amidst this poison prophecy in the camp.

