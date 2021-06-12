Fans Tell Christabel Ekeh to Stop Adding ‘Thank You Jesus’ to These Photos She Share

PlugTimes.com June 12, 2021
Christabel Ekeh
Christabel Ekeh has found a new love in Christ, barely four (4) years after her raunchy photos went viral.

However, the actress who seem to be getting into her old character has since May 2021 been sharing loosely tempting photos on her Instagram page.

Christabel Ekeh usually adds the phrase ‘Thank You Jesus’ to all her posts including the recent ones.

However, there has been calls from her fans/followers to refrain adding it to her captions because some of these photos she shares are shameful to Christianity.

PlugTimes.com publishes some of the photos in this regard.

Some of the comments read:

@nwoguchukwuemeka: My Dear, posing seductively and at the same time calling the name of Jesus is despicable.

@adomakoacheamfourbeatrice: Stop posting thank you Jesus wai

Christabel Ekeh

PlugTimes.com

