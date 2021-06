You are watching the opening ceremony of the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament.

This comes ahead of the opening match between Turkey and Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Enjoy the live streaming below:



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, iamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.