2021 Ghana Football Awards Winners Announced – See Full List
The 2021 Ghana Football Awards winners have been announced at a glittering ceremony in Accra, on Saturday night.
Among the winners include Accra Hearts of Oak, Andre Ayew, Danlad Ibrahim, Mercy Tagoe, and Senegal & Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy.
Former skipper of the Black Stars Asamoah Gyan emerged winner of the prestigious ‘Player of the Decade’ award.
Check the full list of winners at the 2021 Ghana Football Awards below:
WOMEN’S COACH OF THE YEAR
Mercy Tagoe – Berry Ladies
MEN’S COACH OF THE YEAR
Samuel Boadu – Accra Hearts of Oak
FEMALE TEAM OF THE YEAR
Hassacas Ladies
MALE TEAME OF THE YEAR
Accra Hearts of Oak
ODARTEY LAMPTEY FUTURE STAR AWARD
Abdul Fatawu Issahaku – Steadfast FC
MOST VIBRANT CLUB ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Accra Great Olympics
GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR
Danlad Ibrahim – Asante Kotoko – on loan at King Faisal
BEST GHANAIAN CLUB CEO
Nana Yaw Amponsah – Asante Kotoko
WOMEN’S FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR
Ophelia Amponsah – Ampem Darkoa Ladies
GOAL OF THE YEAR
Nasiru Moro – Legon Cities
FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR
Andre Ayew – Swansea City
BEST AFRICAN INTERNATIONAL AWARD
Edouard Mendy – Senegal & Chelsea FC
PLAYER OF THE DECADE
Asamoah Gyan