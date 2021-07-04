2021 Ghana Football Awards Winners Announced – See Full List

PlugTimes.com July 4, 2021
Ghana Football Awards 2021 winners

The 2021 Ghana Football Awards winners have been announced at a glittering ceremony in Accra, on Saturday night.

Among the winners include Accra Hearts of Oak, Andre Ayew, Danlad Ibrahim, Mercy Tagoe, and Senegal & Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy.

Former skipper of the Black Stars Asamoah Gyan emerged winner of the prestigious ‘Player of the Decade’ award.

Check the full list of winners at the 2021 Ghana Football Awards below:

WOMEN’S COACH OF THE YEAR
Mercy Tagoe – Berry Ladies

MEN’S COACH OF THE YEAR
Samuel Boadu – Accra Hearts of Oak

FEMALE TEAM OF THE YEAR
Hassacas Ladies

MALE TEAME OF THE YEAR
Accra Hearts of Oak

ODARTEY LAMPTEY FUTURE STAR AWARD
Abdul Fatawu Issahaku – Steadfast FC

MOST VIBRANT CLUB ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Accra Great Olympics

Ghana Football Awards 2021 winners

GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR
Danlad Ibrahim – Asante Kotoko – on loan at King Faisal

BEST GHANAIAN CLUB CEO
Nana Yaw Amponsah – Asante Kotoko

WOMEN’S FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR
Ophelia Amponsah – Ampem Darkoa Ladies

GOAL OF THE YEAR
Nasiru Moro – Legon Cities

FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR
Andre Ayew – Swansea City

BEST AFRICAN INTERNATIONAL AWARD
Edouard Mendy – Senegal & Chelsea FC

PLAYER OF THE DECADE
Asamoah Gyan

plugtimes tv youtube channel subscribers

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.comiamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

HIGHLIGHTS: Hearts of Oak 1 vs 0 Asante Kotoko (#SuperClash)

June 27, 2021

WATCH LIVE: PGA Tour Round 4 at TPC River Highlands

June 27, 2021
Germany Hungary euro 2020 highlights

EURO 2020: Germany 2 vs 2 Hungary – GOALS + HIGHLIGHTS

June 23, 2021
Asante Kotoko

LIVE: Asante Kotoko vs Karela United (GPL 2020/21)

June 23, 2021
Back to top button
Close