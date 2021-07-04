2021 Ghana Football Awards Winners Announced – See Full List

The 2021 Ghana Football Awards winners have been announced at a glittering ceremony in Accra, on Saturday night.

Among the winners include Accra Hearts of Oak, Andre Ayew, Danlad Ibrahim, Mercy Tagoe, and Senegal & Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy.

Former skipper of the Black Stars Asamoah Gyan emerged winner of the prestigious ‘Player of the Decade’ award.

Check the full list of winners at the 2021 Ghana Football Awards below:

WOMEN’S COACH OF THE YEAR

Mercy Tagoe – Berry Ladies

MEN’S COACH OF THE YEAR

Samuel Boadu – Accra Hearts of Oak

FEMALE TEAM OF THE YEAR

Hassacas Ladies

MALE TEAME OF THE YEAR

Accra Hearts of Oak

ODARTEY LAMPTEY FUTURE STAR AWARD

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku – Steadfast FC

MOST VIBRANT CLUB ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Accra Great Olympics

GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR

Danlad Ibrahim – Asante Kotoko – on loan at King Faisal

BEST GHANAIAN CLUB CEO

Nana Yaw Amponsah – Asante Kotoko

WOMEN’S FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR

Ophelia Amponsah – Ampem Darkoa Ladies

GOAL OF THE YEAR

Nasiru Moro – Legon Cities

FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR

Andre Ayew – Swansea City

BEST AFRICAN INTERNATIONAL AWARD

Edouard Mendy – Senegal & Chelsea FC

PLAYER OF THE DECADE

Asamoah Gyan

