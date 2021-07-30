Blogger OdarteyGH Ranked for the 4th Time in Avance Media Annual Top 50 Ghanaian Bloggers
Top Ghanaian entertainment blogger, OdarteyGH has made it to Avance Media’s Top 50 Ghanaian bloggers once again.
This came as no surprise since he worked hard over the years with his constant opinion pieces in the Ghanaian showbiz industry, Instagram updates on celebrities, entertaining tweets, and constructive criticisms on his YouTube channel (OdarteyGH TV).
This year 2021 happens to be the 4th time blogger OdarteyGH has been ranked in the annual bloggers’ list.
The ranking was announced at an exclusive awards ceremony that hosted the Ghanaian blogging community at the San Marino Hotel in Accra on Wednesday 28th July 2021.
Other top bloggers who made it to the list include Ameyaw Debrah, Ghkwaku, Zionfelix, King Bygone, Sammy Kay Media, Blagogee, Elorm Beenie, Jibriel amongst many others. This initiative is to recognize and appreciate bloggers who have been working hard in the year under review.
Congratulations to OdarteyGH and all the bloggers who made it to this year’s list.
Below is the official ranking of Avance Media’s 2021 Top 50 Ghanaian Bloggers Ranking
1. Rashad Kojo Emmanuel – ghpage.com
2. Chris Handler – ghbase.com
3. Felix Adomako Mensah – zionfelix.net
4. Dennis Dwomoh – thedistin.com
5. Shepherd Yaw Morttey – mfidie.com
6. Shadrach J. Annang – eventlabgh.com
7. Ameyaw Debrah – ameyawdebrah.com
8. Jonathan Appiah-Adu – nanansem.com
9. Cobby Collins – bestshowbiz.com
10. Isaac Yawson-Brown – browngh.com
11. Kwadwo Sheldon – kwadwosheldon.com
12. Kofi Cephas – ghgossip.com
13. Isaac Annor – nsemwokrom.com
14. Clement A. Yeboah – gossips24.com
15. Prince Fiifi Cudjoe – ghanandwom.net
16. Neldrick K. Sackey – sarkcessfulvision.net
17. Nana A. Tamakloe – fashionghana.com
18. Barimah A. Samuel – entamoty.net
19. Eugene Osafo-Nkansah – nkonkonsa.com
20. Augustus K. Kyei – kobbykyeinews.com
21. Chris-Vincent Agyapong – ghanacelebrities.com
22. Ohemaa Candace – ghsplash.com
23. Isaac Aidoo – ghkwaku.com
24. Gideon Fiifi Nyamekye – kickgh.com
25. Stephen Zoure – mynewsgh.com
26. Samuel Kumah – sammykaymedia.com
27. Eugene Nyavor – ghlinks.com.gh
28. Samuel Amadotor – dklassgh.net
29. Stephen T. Charway – gharticles.com
30. John-Bunya Klutse – jbklutse.com
31. Ebenezer Donkoh – nydjlive.com
32. Gideon K. Baiden – eonlinegh.com
33. Bra Banie – christianvibesgh.com
34. Kingsley A. Odrey – ghanashowbiz.com
35. Elorm Beenie – beeniewords.com
36. Jagbesie Suliah Jibriel – ghkasa.com
37. Abraham O. Lamptey – odarteyghnews.com
38. Juliana Ntiamoah – hello-gh.com
39. Charles Wundengba – wundef.com
40. Sellas Manna – worshippersgh.com
41. Edward Blagogee – blagogee.com
42. Monte D. K. Collins – monteozlive.com
43. Seth Delali Dey – tmghlive.com
44. Dan Kwasi Prince – dailyviewgh.com
45. Agboni N. Kelvin – coverghana.com.gh
46. Anamoo E. Chris – ichrisgh.com
47. David Mawuli – ghanafuo.com
48. Ellis Ferdinand – educationghana.org
49. Edward Asare – edwardasare.com
50. Esther Xorlali Kugbey – xorlali.com