Blogger OdarteyGH Ranked for the 4th Time in Avance Media Annual Top 50 Ghanaian Bloggers

Top Ghanaian entertainment blogger, OdarteyGH has made it to Avance Media’s Top 50 Ghanaian bloggers once again.

This came as no surprise since he worked hard over the years with his constant opinion pieces in the Ghanaian showbiz industry, Instagram updates on celebrities, entertaining tweets, and constructive criticisms on his YouTube channel (OdarteyGH TV).

This year 2021 happens to be the 4th time blogger OdarteyGH has been ranked in the annual bloggers’ list.

The ranking was announced at an exclusive awards ceremony that hosted the Ghanaian blogging community at the San Marino Hotel in Accra on Wednesday 28th July 2021.

Other top bloggers who made it to the list include Ameyaw Debrah, Ghkwaku, Zionfelix, King Bygone, Sammy Kay Media, Blagogee, Elorm Beenie, Jibriel amongst many others. This initiative is to recognize and appreciate bloggers who have been working hard in the year under review.

Congratulations to OdarteyGH and all the bloggers who made it to this year’s list.

Below is the official ranking of Avance Media’s 2021 Top 50 Ghanaian Bloggers Ranking

1. Rashad Kojo Emmanuel – ghpage.com

2. Chris Handler – ghbase.com

3. Felix Adomako Mensah – zionfelix.net

4. Dennis Dwomoh – thedistin.com

5. Shepherd Yaw Morttey – mfidie.com

6. Shadrach J. Annang – eventlabgh.com

7. Ameyaw Debrah – ameyawdebrah.com

8. Jonathan Appiah-Adu – nanansem.com

9. Cobby Collins – bestshowbiz.com

10. Isaac Yawson-Brown – browngh.com

11. Kwadwo Sheldon – kwadwosheldon.com

12. Kofi Cephas – ghgossip.com

13. Isaac Annor – nsemwokrom.com

14. Clement A. Yeboah – gossips24.com

15. Prince Fiifi Cudjoe – ghanandwom.net

16. Neldrick K. Sackey – sarkcessfulvision.net

17. Nana A. Tamakloe – fashionghana.com

18. Barimah A. Samuel – entamoty.net

19. Eugene Osafo-Nkansah – nkonkonsa.com

20. Augustus K. Kyei – kobbykyeinews.com

21. Chris-Vincent Agyapong – ghanacelebrities.com

22. Ohemaa Candace – ghsplash.com

23. Isaac Aidoo – ghkwaku.com

24. Gideon Fiifi Nyamekye – kickgh.com

25. Stephen Zoure – mynewsgh.com

26. Samuel Kumah – sammykaymedia.com

27. Eugene Nyavor – ghlinks.com.gh

28. Samuel Amadotor – dklassgh.net

29. Stephen T. Charway – gharticles.com

30. John-Bunya Klutse – jbklutse.com

31. Ebenezer Donkoh – nydjlive.com

32. Gideon K. Baiden – eonlinegh.com

33. Bra Banie – christianvibesgh.com

34. Kingsley A. Odrey – ghanashowbiz.com

35. Elorm Beenie – beeniewords.com

36. Jagbesie Suliah Jibriel – ghkasa.com

37. Abraham O. Lamptey – odarteyghnews.com

38. Juliana Ntiamoah – hello-gh.com

39. Charles Wundengba – wundef.com

40. Sellas Manna – worshippersgh.com

41. Edward Blagogee – blagogee.com

42. Monte D. K. Collins – monteozlive.com

43. Seth Delali Dey – tmghlive.com

44. Dan Kwasi Prince – dailyviewgh.com

45. Agboni N. Kelvin – coverghana.com.gh

46. Anamoo E. Chris – ichrisgh.com

47. David Mawuli – ghanafuo.com

48. Ellis Ferdinand – educationghana.org

49. Edward Asare – edwardasare.com

50. Esther Xorlali Kugbey – xorlali.com

