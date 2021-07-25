Ivorian Socialite Eudoxie Yao breaks up with her Musician Boyfriend Grand P

Eudoxie Yao ends her relationship with boyfriend Grand P on alleged grounds of cheating or infidelity.

This brings to an end the love story between the popular Ivorian socialite and Guinean musician which started around February 2020.

Eudoxie Yao makes her stance known, a day after Grand P shared a photo of himself and Senegalese singer Vivienne Chidi with the caption “Dakar is sweet“.

The socialite who is also moving to music reacted with the statement which is transcribed as “My babies, I am officially single but not a heart to take. I will focus on My music 🎶 good weekend to you 💋💋💋”

In recent times, the two have had to settle issues related to their relationship.

Both Eudoxie Yao and Grand P have generated a significant deal of buzz on the continent.

While some netizens think the Ivorian socialite went in for the money, others are of the view that it was love.

Notwithstanding this, Grand P is yet to respond to his girlfriend’s decision to go single and focus on her new found love — music.

