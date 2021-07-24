Frank K. Harrison becomes First Ghanaian Digital Marketer to Hit 1 Million Followers on Instagram

Frank K. Harrison, known professionally as The African Marketing Idol is a Ghanaian Digital Solution Architect and a social media marketer and the CEO for SAP MEDIA.

The Digital Solution Architect has amassed an impressive 1 million followers on social media, demonstrating the positive impact he has on others including musicians across the globe.

Expressing his joy, Frank K. Harrison was singing praising to the Lord for thus achievement and thanked everyone who supported him and the brand.

As a reminder, The African Marketing Idol has been one of the most influential personalities in the showbiz industry. His contribution to the craft paved way for others who are now making it big.

He is also known to be the originator of SAP MEDIA in Ghana. Over the years, Frank K. Harrison has placed so many Ghanaian and international musicians on trend with his amazing skills and solutions.

