Frank K. Harrison becomes First Ghanaian Digital Marketer to Hit 1 Million Followers on Instagram

PlugTimes.com July 24, 2021
frank harrison broddaharrison 1 million instagram

Frank K. Harrison, known professionally as The African Marketing Idol is a Ghanaian Digital Solution Architect and a social media marketer and the CEO for SAP MEDIA.

The Digital Solution Architect has amassed an impressive 1 million followers on social media, demonstrating the positive impact he has on others including musicians across the globe.

Expressing his joy, Frank K. Harrison was singing praising to the Lord for thus achievement and thanked everyone who supported him and the brand.

frank harrison broddaharrison 1 million instagram

As a reminder, The African Marketing Idol has been one of the most influential personalities in the showbiz industry. His contribution to the craft paved way for others who are now making it big.

He is also known to be the originator of SAP MEDIA in Ghana. Over the years, Frank K. Harrison has placed so many Ghanaian and international musicians on trend with his amazing skills and solutions.

frank harrison broddaharrison 1 million instagram

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿
plugtimes tv youtube channel subscribers

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Ghana GOV Launch Dr Bawumia 1

Ghana.GOV Digital Services and Payments Platform Launched by Dr Bawumia

July 14, 2021
Vodafone Ghana Ready Loan

Netizens go Haywire as Vodafone Ghana introduces ‘Ready Loan’

June 9, 2021
Twitter Ghana Africa

Why Twitter is Setting Up its Africa Head Office in Ghana

April 13, 2021
Youtube Google downtime outage

YouTube, Gmail, Other Google Platforms Down

December 14, 2020
Back to top button
Close