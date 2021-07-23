Gym Instructor Shot Dead for Allegedly Sleeping with Married Woman

A gym instructor identified as Stephen Akowuah has been killed at Tantra Hills, Accra by some unknown assailants.

Affectionately called Little he was shot dead in his room at Golden Door, a neighbourhood in Tantra Hills.

The sad incident occurred at about 2.00am on Thursday, July 22, 2021 when three (3) motorbike riders stormed his room to attack him.

According to reports, Mr Akowuah was in his room with a woman, who is yet to be identified.

The reports adds the assailant did not take any valuable item from Little‘s room.

