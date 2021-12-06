Thousands Stranded as Trotro Drivers Goes on Strike Amid Fuel Price Hikes

PlugTimes.com December 6, 2021
Ghana trotro drivers strike fuel price hike

Thousands of commuters are stranded in Ghana on Monday morning as commercial (trotro) drivers embark on a sit-down strike.

The Commercial Drivers’ Union of Ghana are protesting against the fuel price hikes in the country.

In Accra, the hope of workers, traders, students etc. to get to their various destinations remain thin as vehicles are grounded.

PlugTimes understands, over the weekend a communique was issued to the various branches of the association across the country.

SEE ALSO: Stop Bathing with, and Going Naked Before Your Children – Lawyer Maurice Ampaw

The Greater Accra region and part of the Central region are the hardest hit as some members of the union either play football, jog, or engage in other activities.

In Ashaiman and Kasoa, drivers are seen playing the game of football at their respective stations.

In Ablekuma, part of the road is blocked impeding other vehicles and cars from moving to their respective destinations.

Some personnel from the Ghana Police Service makes arrest in this regard as part of the efforts to bring offenders to book.

This among others means commuters have to trek to their destination.

SEE ALSO: MOBO Awards 2021 Winners Announced – Full List

In a related development, the Chief of Staff at the Office of the President Hon. Frema Osei Opare pleads with drivers to go back on the road.

The price of fuel continues to have a steady increase in recent months.

Vehicle operators or drivers have complained about this asking the government to find ways to prevent the increment.

Some fuel stations are selling Super (petrol) and Diesel between GHc6.60 to GHc6.90, a compounded situation which has resulted in this.

At the moment, there is no official statement from the sector ministry, department or agency.

Ghana trotro drivers strike fuel price hike

plugtimes tv youtube channel subscribers

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.comiamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Ghana trotro drivers strike fuel price hike

GPRTU Suspend Strike

December 6, 2021
ghana police arrest

Ghana Police Arrest Police Officer Allegedly Harassing a Lady in a Viral Video

November 28, 2021
PRESEC Legon Keta SHTS Prempeh College NSMQ 2021 Finals

WATCH LIVE: PRESEC, Legon vs Keta SHTS vs Prempeh College (NSMQ 2021 Finals)

November 26, 2021
WATCH LIVE KNUST SHS vs Prempeh College vs Opoku Ware School NSMQ 2021 Semi Finals

WATCH LIVE: KNUST SHS vs Prempeh College vs Opoku Ware School (NSMQ 2021 Semi Finals)

November 23, 2021
Back to top button
Close