Thousands Stranded as Trotro Drivers Goes on Strike Amid Fuel Price Hikes

Thousands of commuters are stranded in Ghana on Monday morning as commercial (trotro) drivers embark on a sit-down strike.

The Commercial Drivers’ Union of Ghana are protesting against the fuel price hikes in the country.

In Accra, the hope of workers, traders, students etc. to get to their various destinations remain thin as vehicles are grounded.

PlugTimes understands, over the weekend a communique was issued to the various branches of the association across the country.

SEE ALSO: Stop Bathing with, and Going Naked Before Your Children – Lawyer Maurice Ampaw

The Greater Accra region and part of the Central region are the hardest hit as some members of the union either play football, jog, or engage in other activities.

In Ashaiman and Kasoa, drivers are seen playing the game of football at their respective stations.

In Ablekuma, part of the road is blocked impeding other vehicles and cars from moving to their respective destinations.

Some personnel from the Ghana Police Service makes arrest in this regard as part of the efforts to bring offenders to book.

This among others means commuters have to trek to their destination.

SEE ALSO: MOBO Awards 2021 Winners Announced – Full List

In a related development, the Chief of Staff at the Office of the President Hon. Frema Osei Opare pleads with drivers to go back on the road.

The price of fuel continues to have a steady increase in recent months.

Vehicle operators or drivers have complained about this asking the government to find ways to prevent the increment.

Some fuel stations are selling Super (petrol) and Diesel between GHc6.60 to GHc6.90, a compounded situation which has resulted in this.

At the moment, there is no official statement from the sector ministry, department or agency.

⦿

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, iamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.