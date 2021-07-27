Pat Thomas’ Song Features in Season Finale of Marvel’s ‘Loki’

Ghanaian musician Pat Thomas’ song ‘I Can Say’ has been featured in the final season of Marvel’s ‘Loki’.

After opening up the MCU’s multiverse in its final scenes, ‘Loki,’ starring Tom Hiddleston, also set up a number of future projects, including next year’s ‘Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness’ and a 2023 release of ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.’

The sixth episode of Marvel’s cosmic TV entry was chock-full of Easter Eggs and references to previous MCU titles and pop culture.

Most astute fans have already deciphered the majority of the showrunners’ hidden secrets in the final episode.

One easy-to-miss moment that will pique the interest of Ghanaians comes right at the start of the episode, which includes a number of audio clips in its intro.

The clips included lines from previous MCU films, famous quotes, and music clips.

The songs “It’s been a long, long time” by Harry James and “Swan Lake” by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky were quickly identified, though it was clear that there were many more that were much more difficult to identify.

New Rockstars, a YouTube channel that specializes in footage breakdowns and Easter egg hunts, noticed a few more songs marvel used in this intro.

Eric Voss caught Ghanaian highlife legend Pat Thomas‘ song “I Can Say” with the band Marijata in the intro.

The brilliant song was released in 1976 on Pat Thomas’ second album, “Pat Thomas Introduces Marijata.”

This jam-packed intro also includes Nina Simone’s ‘I Put a Spell on You,’ Kylie Minogue’s ‘I Should Be So Lucky’, and Sohail Sen’s ‘Swag Saha Nahi Jaye.’

Abraham Attah, who played Peter Parker’s Academic Decathlon teammate, Abe, in 2017’s ‘Spider-man: Homecoming,’ was the first Ghanaian actor to appear in a supporting role in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe.

